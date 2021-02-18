Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Contreras, Fluck, Philips first three finishers in cross country opener

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 2:02pm



Fallbrook High School had the first three overall finishers in the Warriors' cross country season opener Feb. 12 at home against Valley Center.

Danny Contreras, who is a senior this year, was the first runner across the finish line. Dawson Fluck began his junior year with a second-place finish. The high school debut of freshman Fisher Philips resulted in him taking third place overall.

Because Valley Center only had four runners Feb. 12 and a minimum of five runners are needed for a team score, Fallbrook won the meet by default. "We still managed to put our top three before their first runn...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020