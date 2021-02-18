Contreras, Fluck, Philips first three finishers in cross country opener
Last updated 2/17/2021 at 2:02pm
Fallbrook High School had the first three overall finishers in the Warriors' cross country season opener Feb. 12 at home against Valley Center.
Danny Contreras, who is a senior this year, was the first runner across the finish line. Dawson Fluck began his junior year with a second-place finish. The high school debut of freshman Fisher Philips resulted in him taking third place overall.
Because Valley Center only had four runners Feb. 12 and a minimum of five runners are needed for a team score, Fallbrook won the meet by default. "We still managed to put our top three before their first runn...
