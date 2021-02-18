Contreras, Fluck, Philips first three finishers in cross country opener

Fallbrook High School had the first three overall finishers in the Warriors' cross country season opener Feb. 12 at home against Valley Center.

Danny Contreras, who is a senior this year, was the first runner across the finish line. Dawson Fluck began his junior year with a second-place finish. The high school debut of freshman Fisher Philips resulted in him taking third place overall.

Because Valley Center only had four runners Feb. 12 and a minimum of five runners are needed for a team score, Fallbrook won the meet by default. "We still managed to put our top three before their first runn...