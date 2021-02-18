Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Softball season starts with skills assessment

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/17/2021 at 2:14pm

Katelyn Nath

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Katelyn Nath attempts to catch a flyball during a Fallbrook Girls Softball 10U assessment at Ingold Sports Park, Feb. 9.



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.














 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/24/2021 05:46