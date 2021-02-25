Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Marshall Farnbach
Special to Village News 

A salute to Black pioneers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:57pm

cabin

Valley News/Bill Stubblefield photo

Nate Harrison's cabin on Mt. Palomar, circa 1940. His cabin has been razed and bed & breakfast hostelry invites guests to reminisce at that location now.

There were four pioneers whose remarkable stories should not be forgotten: James Hamilton, Albert and Margaret Robinson, and Nate Harrison. They settled in Anza, Julian, and on Palomar Mountain.

James Hamilton was born in Ohio. In the late 1840s, he and a brother came west with a Mormon group heading to Utah Territory. Hamilton arrived in San Bernardino in 1850 and then moved to San Diego where he operated a hotel for a while.

James went to Rancho San Felipe, near Warner Springs, where he married a Native woman. He was evicted from land he had settled near San Felipe and came to a valley b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020