Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Bird club to hear about bird calling

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:28pm



VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents “Bird Calling Tales” with Nicole Perretta. A welcome guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, Perretta is a favorite with the bird club, too. The meeting will be held via Zoom Saturday, March 6. The business meeting is at 4 p.m. and regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting is available to members at no cost; nonmembers who would like to attend can visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.




 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/25/2021 10:42