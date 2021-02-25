Bird club to hear about bird calling

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents “Bird Calling Tales” with Nicole Perretta. A welcome guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, Perretta is a favorite with the bird club, too. The meeting will be held via Zoom Saturday, March 6. The business meeting is at 4 p.m. and regular meeting at 4:30 p.m.

This meeting is available to members at no cost; nonmembers who would like to attend can visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com for instructions.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.

...