Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Brown makes dean's list at RIT

 
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:31pm



ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Amanda Brown of Fallbrook was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 fall semester. Brown is in the liberal arts exploration program.

Undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40 for nine credits of traditionally graded coursework; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” NE, D or F; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 182...



