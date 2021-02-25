Harriet Darlene Crain, born May 25, 1935, in Hannibal, Missouri, died peacefully in Murrieta, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in the presence of family.

Harriet's mother moved them from Hannibal to Southern California when Harriet was still young. After arriving in California, they moved into a small home in Lomita. She would share the fun stories about living in a tiny 800 square foot home with her mother and two aunts.

Harriet attended school at Narbonne High School. She played on the volleyball team, got her Red Cross swimming badges and loved sports. She competed in a couple of beauty pageants during high school as well.

Harriet found the love of her life and married Raymond W. Crain. They purchased a home in Torrance, where they continued to grow their family. They had a wonderful life there for over 15 years.

Harriet and Ray moved their family to Fallbrook in 1975. They built their dream home situated on 10 acres and planted an avocado grove in the rural De Luz area. Harriet got her real estate license in 1977 and joined Ray in real estate sales at Village Realty in Fallbrook. After getting her broker license, Harriet and Ray bought the real estate company in 1979 from Charlie Klein. It was the beginning of Mission Realty, which grew to have three offices in Southern California. She retired in 2011, selling the business to their son, Michael J, Crain, and his wife, Peggy.

Harriet loved wine tasting, and she loved to travel. A few of her favorite destinations were throughout the Caribbean, Alaska, St. John, Hawaii, Turks and Caicos to name a few. Most of all she loved her family. Mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. When asked how many great-grandchildren she had, her answer was "a lot!"

She is survived by her sons David Crain (Mary), Raymond Crain (Debbie), Michael Crain (Peggy), and daughter Linda Hess (Gary), and 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren.

On behalf of the family, we would like to thank all of you for your warm thoughts and prayers during this time.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a private family burial service will be held in March. Her interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery.