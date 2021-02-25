Rainbow CPG to update community plan

The Rainbow Community Planning Group will be working on an update of the Rainbow Community Plan.

Lynne Malinowski, who chairs the planning group’s Architectural Subcommittee, addressed the desire for an update at the planning group’s Feb. 17 meeting.

“I’ve decided to revisit the Rainbow Community Plan,” Malinowski said. “I think it’s crucial to understand it.”

The Rainbow Community Plan was developed in 2009 and incorporated into the county’s general plan update adopted by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in August 2011. The community plan showed that implementat...