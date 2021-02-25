Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Rainbow CPG to update community plan

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:52pm



The Rainbow Community Planning Group will be working on an update of the Rainbow Community Plan.

Lynne Malinowski, who chairs the planning group’s Architectural Subcommittee, addressed the desire for an update at the planning group’s Feb. 17 meeting.

“I’ve decided to revisit the Rainbow Community Plan,” Malinowski said. “I think it’s crucial to understand it.”

The Rainbow Community Plan was developed in 2009 and incorporated into the county’s general plan update adopted by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors in August 2011. The community plan showed that implementat...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020