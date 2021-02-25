Supervisors support lowering McDonald Road speed limit to 40 mph

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors gave support to lowering the speed limit on McDonald Road from 45 mph to 40 mph.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Wednesday, Feb. 10, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to reduce the speed limit on McDonald Road between Fallbrook Street and Pepper Tree Lane, while retaining radar certification for that 1.0-mile segment. The second reading and adoption is scheduled for March 3, in which case the lower speed limit would become effective April 2.

For a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed...