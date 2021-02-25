Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Supervisors support lowering McDonald Road speed limit to 40 mph

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:59pm

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors gave support to lowering the speed limit on McDonald Road from 45 mph to 40 mph.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote Wednesday, Feb. 10, approved the first reading and introduction of the ordinance to reduce the speed limit on McDonald Road between Fallbrook Street and Pepper Tree Lane, while retaining radar certification for that 1.0-mile segment. The second reading and adoption is scheduled for March 3, in which case the lower speed limit would become effective April 2.

