The COVID-19 pandemic won't stop Read Across America Day
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:31pm
In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations and companies across the country are banning together to present Read Across America Day Tuesday, March 2.
The National Education Association's Read Across America Day is the nation's largest celebration of reading, and the organization expected more than 45 million readers, both young and old, will be picking up a book to read that day.
