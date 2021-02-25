Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Universal basic internet solves lack of student internet access at home

 
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:31pm



RAINBOW – The Vallecitos School District teamed up with Lokket Inc. to extend its Universal Basic Internet network directly into student homes. The network consists of community internet transmission points, including the North County Fire Department, Somerville Market, houses and schools, so students can use the service at home instead of sitting in car parks or walking for miles to hot spot zones.

“All of our classrooms, including preschool, are equipped with one-to-one devices,” Maritza Koeppen, superintendent of Vallecitos School District, said. “However, we have a technology ch...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

