Youman earns dean's list recognition

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Saber Youman of Fallbrook has been recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester GPA of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending incomplete grades. Dean’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

In addition to the above criteria, students in the fall 2020 semester had to meet the following criteria relative to the university’s transition to onlin...