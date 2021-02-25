Fallbrook Music Society shines spotlight on San Diego pianists

Naomi Hobbs and Tavner Delcamp perform Chabrier's "Rhapsody Espana for Two Pianos" as part of the Fallbrook Music Society's February concert.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society continues its 43rd annual concert season in partnership with San Diego Amateur Pianists, showcasing nine musicians performing a wide range of repertoire from the Romantic era. The concert is free and "on demand" beginning Feb. 28 on http://FallbrookMusicSociety.org.

"San Diego has a wealth of artistic talent and we are excited to work with Amateur Pianists, another nonprofit arts organization whose members share our passion for classical music," Ann Murray, executive director of Fallbrook Music Society, said.

Amateur Pianists is well known for organiz...