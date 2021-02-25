Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Family Features
Special to Village News 

3 pandemic travel trends may stick around for 2021

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:35pm

COVID-19 has challenged families in different ways, and many had to cancel or reschedule trips during the pandemic due to travel restrictions, which meant missing out on quality time with loved ones and the mental health and self-care benefits of going on vacation.

Although 61% of families had a trip canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, travel is still top of mind as 82% of families already have travel plans in mind for 2021, according to the 2021 VRBO Trend Report. The report, which includes vacation rental marketplace data as well as survey data from family travelers, also revealed some...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/25/2021 10:45