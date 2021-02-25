County first responders highlighted in COVID-19 'Essential Voices' documentary

A change of scenery can be refreshing and motivating after staring at the same four walls at home, so consider taking a road trip and exploring a new destination.

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic would prove to challenge the San Diego emergency response community in an unprecedented way, local producer Dave Meyer set about documenting individual experiences.

Along with his co-collaborator and wife, Karen, Meyer began filming in spring 2020, chronicling in highly personal interviews, the toll, responsibilities, and hopes of a wide variety of first responders.

"These people wanted to help their community, they had become part of small and large teams all focused on that goal," Meyer says. "They'd say, 'please tell people what I am doing and what...