County first responders highlighted in COVID-19 'Essential Voices' documentary
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:35pm
Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic would prove to challenge the San Diego emergency response community in an unprecedented way, local producer Dave Meyer set about documenting individual experiences.
Along with his co-collaborator and wife, Karen, Meyer began filming in spring 2020, chronicling in highly personal interviews, the toll, responsibilities, and hopes of a wide variety of first responders.
"These people wanted to help their community, they had become part of small and large teams all focused on that goal," Meyer says. "They'd say, 'please tell people what I am doing and what...
