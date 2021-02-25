Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

COVID-19 linked to rising suicide rates among teens

 
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:36pm



HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Did you know that survey data by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention depicted a trend among young people since the onset of the nationwide lockdowns? Between March and June, suicide risk rose sharply for Americans across the board. The rise in suicide cases, though, was most pronounced among the nation’s youth. While 11% of respondents to the CDC survey had seriously considered suicide, the same figure jumps to 25% for people aged 18-24. According to a report from the CDC, from March to October in 2020 mental health-related emergency room visits increas...



