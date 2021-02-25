Local continue showing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:35pm
Coronavirus hospitalizations are continuing their steep decline locally, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Feb. 14.
COVID-19-positive individuals are making up an increasingly small share of patients at local hospitals as the weeks go by – those with coronavirus now make up about a quarter of all hospitalizations at Southwest Riverside County health facilities, down from about a third in the data reported Feb. 7 and a significant drop from as many as two-thirds of all patients at at least one hospital during the month of January.
