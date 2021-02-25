Veterans exposed to toxins have another battle after war

A large number of our U.S. military troops are deployed internationally during wartime to protect America's interests. Little did many know that after stepping up to serve their country, they would have another battle to fight. This battle unfortunately can be more difficult to win.

Dr. Nancy Klimas, who is the director of Clinical Immunology Research at Miami Veterans Affairs Medical Center, works routinely with veterans who have been exposed to dangerous toxins which have caused permanent damage to their health. Her extensive research has shed light on the variety of situations that hav...