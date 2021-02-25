Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Angels offer college scholarships, award $6,500 in philanthropy

 
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:37pm

FALLBROOK – Several college scholarships will be offered this year to local high school graduates as well as continuing college students, announced Cheryle Clinite, philanthropy chair of the Angel Society of Fallbrook.

Founded in 1978, the Angel Society is dedicated to assisting local youth and education. For decades, the organization has awarded multiple scholarships to local graduating seniors who are chosen on the basis of academic merit, community service and financial need.

Applicants must be a student or a resident of the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. In addition to an application, a qual...



