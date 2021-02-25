Fallbrook Chamber's Avocado Open to benefit FLC

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has added a new event to its calendar for 2021 – the Avocado Open Golf Tournament, scheduled for Friday, May 7, at Pala Mesa Resort. To be clear, this tournament is in addition to the annual Charity Golf Tournament held in the fall.

A portion of the proceeds from the tournament and the putting contest will benefit the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, a nonprofit which protects more than 3,000 acres of open space in the community through land ownership and conservation easements.

FLC provides more than 13 miles of trails on eight preserves in Fal...