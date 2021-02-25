Fallbrook health district says vaccination events delayed another week

FRHD says as of press time Feb. 22 that dates should be announced by end of week

Vaccine shortages countywide mean that Fallbrook vaccination events will likely be delayed at least for another week.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District said in an email announcement Feb. 22 that it was still awaiting county notice before its vaccination events can be rescheduled. A vaccination event had originally been scheduled for Feb. 19.

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said in the update that FRHD was connecting with two additional community partners to start organizing new vaccination clinic options when vaccines become available.

“I expect we can announce new vaccination dates...