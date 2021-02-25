Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook health district says vaccination events delayed another week

FRHD says as of press time Feb. 22 that dates should be announced by end of week

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:16pm



Vaccine shortages countywide mean that Fallbrook vaccination events will likely be delayed at least for another week.

The Fallbrook Regional Health District said in an email announcement Feb. 22 that it was still awaiting county notice before its vaccination events can be rescheduled. A vaccination event had originally been scheduled for Feb. 19.

Health district CEO Rachel Mason said in the update that FRHD was connecting with two additional community partners to start organizing new vaccination clinic options when vaccines become available.

“I expect we can announce new vaccination dates...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

