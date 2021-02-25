Feb. 21 was 10th straight day of new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in San Diego County

Vaccine shipments continue to be delayed due to winter storm in midwest, east coast

Coronavirus case rates continued their decline locally in San Diego County, while ongoing vaccine shipment delays forced the closure of one county-run vaccination superstation on Monday, Feb. 22, while other vaccination stations are offering second doses only.

In the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Rainbow and De Luz, county data shows a case rate of 24.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 during the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the most recent week for which data is available – down from 42.0 the prior week. There were 84 new reported COVID-19 cases in 92028 between Jan. 31-Feb. 6, and there have b...