Feb. 21 was 10th straight day of new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in San Diego County
Vaccine shipments continue to be delayed due to winter storm in midwest, east coast
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:38pm
Coronavirus case rates continued their decline locally in San Diego County, while ongoing vaccine shipment delays forced the closure of one county-run vaccination superstation on Monday, Feb. 22, while other vaccination stations are offering second doses only.
In the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Rainbow and De Luz, county data shows a case rate of 24.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 during the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the most recent week for which data is available – down from 42.0 the prior week. There were 84 new reported COVID-19 cases in 92028 between Jan. 31-Feb. 6, and there have b...
