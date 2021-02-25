Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Feb. 21 was 10th straight day of new COVID-19 cases below 1,000 in San Diego County

Vaccine shipments continue to be delayed due to winter storm in midwest, east coast

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:38pm



Coronavirus case rates continued their decline locally in San Diego County, while ongoing vaccine shipment delays forced the closure of one county-run vaccination superstation on Monday, Feb. 22, while other vaccination stations are offering second doses only.

In the 92028 ZIP code, which includes Rainbow and De Luz, county data shows a case rate of 24.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 during the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the most recent week for which data is available – down from 42.0 the prior week. There were 84 new reported COVID-19 cases in 92028 between Jan. 31-Feb. 6, and there have b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/25/2021 10:48