Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15

A paramedic helicopter lands on northbound I-15 to attempt to rescue a motorcyclist who was badly injured in a crash there Monday afternoon.

A paramedic helicopter had to land on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook Monday afternoon, Feb. 22, to rescue a motorcyclist who was badly hurt in a crash, resulting in the closure of the northbound side of the freeway for about 20 minutes.

The biker was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room, a North County Fire official said. An investigation of the crash caused traffic delays on northbound I-15 near state Route 76 into the early evening.

According to North County Fire Capt. John Choi, the motorcyclist – whose identity was not immediately a...