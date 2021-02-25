Planning group creates ad hoc committee on marijuana dispensaries, calls March 1 special meeting

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group docketed a proposed letter to the county on the planned revision of the marijuana dispensary ordinance which urged county staff to consider planning group input. Jack Wood, planning group chair, learned from county staff, however, that the views of the community planning groups and community sponsor groups would be considered. The item was withdrawn from the Feb. 15 agenda, and an ad hoc committee was created.

