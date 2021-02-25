Rainbow CPG informed about planning group Zoom meeting on proposed marijuana ordinance

A Feb.11 Zoom meeting with County of San Diego staff and representatives of various community planning groups and community sponsor groups addressed the proposed marijuana dispensary and cultivation ordinance. Greg Doud represented the Rainbow Community Planning Group and reported on the Zoom meeting during the Feb. 17 Rainbow Community Planning Group meeting.

The planning group did not make a recommendation on the proposed ordinance that evening but supported a special meeting when a County of San Diego staff member could participate. The planning group could make a recommendation at that...