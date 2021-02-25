World of Watercolor and Beyond now open at the Fallbrook Art Center

FALLBROOK – World of Watercolor & Beyond, the 12th annual Signature American Watermedia International Exhibition and Sale opened Saturday, Feb. 13, and runs through Sunday, April 11, at The Doris E. de Haan Fallbrook Art Center in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. The show presents 114 original works in all forms of watermedia in a wide range of subject matter, technique and style, from experimental to traditional.

This show was developed by the Fallbrook Art Center and is a one-of-a-kind show. It is open to artists who have achieved Signature Membership Status in one or more U.S. Waterco...