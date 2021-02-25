Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jamie Stengle and Marion Renault
Associated Press 

Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:38pm

family in their home with coats on

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle photo via AP, File

In this Feb. 15, 2021, file photo, Eithan Colindres wears a winter coat inside after the apartment his family lives in lost power following an overnight snowfall in Houston. With the snow and ice clearing in Texas after the electricity was cut to millions as temperatures plunged as people struggled to stay warm in their unheated homes.

DALLAS (AP) – With the snow and ice clearing in Texas after days of unusually cold temperatures, bodies are being found of people who likely froze to death as they struggled to stay warm after electricity was cut to millions of homes

Of the around 70 deaths attributed to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures nationwide, more than a dozen were people who perished in homes that had lost their heat, and most of those were in Texas. They include an 11-year-old boy who died in his bed in Conroe, near Houston, and two older men found dead in their homes in the small West Texas town of Buffalo G...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

