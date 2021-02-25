Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 3:38pm
DALLAS (AP) – With the snow and ice clearing in Texas after days of unusually cold temperatures, bodies are being found of people who likely froze to death as they struggled to stay warm after electricity was cut to millions of homes
Of the around 70 deaths attributed to the snow, ice and frigid temperatures nationwide, more than a dozen were people who perished in homes that had lost their heat, and most of those were in Texas. They include an 11-year-old boy who died in his bed in Conroe, near Houston, and two older men found dead in their homes in the small West Texas town of Buffalo G...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)