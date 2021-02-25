6 patients from deadly Imperial County crash remain hospitalized in San Diego

Six victims remained hospitalized today in San Diego County following an Imperial County traffic accident that killed at least 13 people and injured more than a dozen others.

Four patients were flown by air ambulance from El Centro Regional Medical Center to UC San Diego Medical Center on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"The patients are being cared for in the (UC San Diego Medical Center) trauma center located in Hillcrest," said Jacqueline Carr, executive director of communications for UC San Diego Health.

"Due to privacy protections, patient conditions will not be...