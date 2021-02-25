Community groups help select new county director of the county Office of Equity and Racial Justice
Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:29pm
A new director of the Office of Equity and Racial Justice has been named after a thorough national recruitment and selection process.
Andrew Strong will head the office and brings 15 years of experience in local government leadership and community engagement.
"Andrew is a respected member of the community in San Diego County. Hiring Andrew to be leader of our new Office of Equity and Racial Justice was a decision made after a thorough process that involved the community in the final decision," Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said. "I fully support the de...
