Community groups help select new county director of the county Office of Equity and Racial Justice

A new director of the Office of Equity and Racial Justice has been named after a thorough national recruitment and selection process.

Andrew Strong will head the office and brings 15 years of experience in local government leadership and community engagement.

"Andrew is a respected member of the community in San Diego County. Hiring Andrew to be leader of our new Office of Equity and Racial Justice was a decision made after a thorough process that involved the community in the final decision," Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said. "I fully support the de...