Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Gusty Santa Ana winds expected through Monday morning

 
Last updated 2/28/2021 at 3:18pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty Santa Ana winds through San Diego County passes and along the coastal foothills were expected to continue Sunday through early Monday, the National Weather Service said.

East winds are predicted to drop off on Monday, but it will be very dry and a little warmer, forecasters said. Cooler, onshore flow returns Tuesday.

A wind advisory for many areas of Southern California will be in effect through 3 a.m. Monday to account for the gusty east winds, and includes portions of San Diego County.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were expected to be 69-74 degrees with...



