Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Make the best of the extra time retirement brings

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/24/2021 at 4:29pm



SAN FRANCISCO – Singer Jim Croce longed to put time in a bottle. Retirees aren’t always certain what it is they long to do with time, but one day they stop working and find they have a barrelful of it.

“People often are so focused on making sure they are financially ready to retire that they forget to plan for what they want to do in retirement,” Patti Hart, co-author with her husband, Milledge, of “The Resolutionist: Welcome to the Anti-Retirement Movement,” said. “And they may have more time to fill than they realize. Life expectancy has grown, and retirements that last 20...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 02/25/2021 10:50