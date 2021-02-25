Man arrested after allegedly breaking into Oceanside home, injuring resident

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into an Oceanside home and beating up an elderly resident, police said.

Dispatchers received a report of a burglary in progress shortly after 5:50 a.m. on Old Ranch Road, in the Guajome neighborhood south of state Route 76, Oceanside Police Department spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the alleged burglar had beaten up a 74-year-old man when the elderly resident discovered him inside his kitchen, Bussey said. The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old James Douglas Marcks, then jumped the backyard fence and ran off after allegedly stealing a cellphone and two laptops, police said.

The victim was taken to Tri City Medical Center for treatment of several lacerations to the head that required stitches.

Officers searched the area and found a witness on Hitching Post Drive who told them the alleged thief was in a large field near state Route 76 and Hitching Post Drive, Bussey said.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area until an officer spotted Marcks and took him into custody on Hitching Post Drive, he said.

Marcks allegedly had stolen goods from several nearby houses in his pockets and in a backpack. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, robbery and parole violations.