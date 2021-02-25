Rider dies when motorcycle crashes Into tree

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A rider died today when a motorcycle went off state Route 76 near South Grade Road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at 3:34 p.m. and when a California Highway Patrol officer arrived on scene, the rider was described as suffering from major

trauma, according to a CHP incident log.

An airship was called to the scene at 3:58 p.m. but about 4:10 p.m., the rider was pronounced dead and someone from the San Diego County Medical

Examiner's office was en route to the scene, the CHP log said. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021...