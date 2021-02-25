Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Rider dies when motorcycle crashes Into tree

 
Last updated 2/27/2021 at 7:38pm



PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A rider died today when a motorcycle went off state Route 76 near South Grade Road and crashed into a tree.

The crash happened at 3:34 p.m. and when a California Highway Patrol officer arrived on scene, the rider was described as suffering from major

trauma, according to a CHP incident log.

An airship was called to the scene at 3:58 p.m. but about 4:10 p.m., the rider was pronounced dead and someone from the San Diego County Medical

Examiner's office was en route to the scene, the CHP log said. No further information was immediately available.

