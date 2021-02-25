SD County reports 269 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 11:52pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 269 new COVID-19 infections Monday and no deaths, while the vaccine shortage kept Petco Park's COVID-19 superstation closed and a state-led deal to reopen schools could penalize non-compliant school districts.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a multibillion-dollar deal Monday aimed at enticing schools to resume in-person instruction for young students by April 1, but previously existing San Diego Unified plans for COVID vaccinations of teachers and reduced transmission rates make it unlikely the district...
