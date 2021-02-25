Sheriff's Department investigates shooting in Fallbrook

Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Fallbrook that left a man dead Sunday night.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a report at about 8:20 .m. Sunday of a multi-vehicle car crash on Alta Vista Drive just north of Via Monserate, and deputies headed to the scene to find a man who had been shot.

Medics took the man to a local hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

No further information on the incident was immediately available. Homicide detectives were continuing to investigate on Monday.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

...