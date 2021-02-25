Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 5:23pm



Feb. 7

1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

S. Mission Rd @ Pepper Tree Ln Vehicle vandalism

Feb. 8

E. Fallbrook St @ McDonald Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without license, driving without insurance, expired registration

600 block N. Main Ave Petty theft

1100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft

1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting

600 block E. Elder St Battery

Feb. 9

100 block Ash...



