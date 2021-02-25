SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 3/1/2021 at 5:23pm



Feb. 7 1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury S. Mission Rd @ Pepper Tree Ln Vehicle vandalism Feb. 8 E. Fallbrook St @ McDonald Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without license, driving without insurance, expired registration 600 block N. Main Ave Petty theft 1100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft 1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting 600 block E. Elder St Battery Feb. 9 100 block Ash...





