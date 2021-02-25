SHERIFF'S LOG
Feb. 7
1600 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
S. Mission Rd @ Pepper Tree Ln Vehicle vandalism
Feb. 8
E. Fallbrook St @ McDonald Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without license, driving without insurance, expired registration
600 block N. Main Ave Petty theft
1100 block S. Mission Rd Petty theft
1000 block E. Mission Rd Shoplifting
600 block E. Elder St Battery
Feb. 9
100 block Ash...
