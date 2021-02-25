Supervisor Jim Desmond asks Gov. Newsom to reopen Petco Park For baseball fans

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow fans to return to Petco Park for the baseball season.

Desmond sent a letter to Newsom's office asking for the governor to allow limited attendance in time for the San Diego Padres opening day, April 1.

"Many other cities and teams have changed the way they operate to keep their fans safe, by limiting areas where they can congregate and making

masks mandatory,'' Desmond wrote. ``I'm confident the San Diego Padres organization will do the same....