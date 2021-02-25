Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Supervisor Jim Desmond asks Gov. Newsom to reopen Petco Park For baseball fans

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/26/2021 at 12:40am

Courtesy

Petco Park with a full crowd pre-Covid-19.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow fans to return to Petco Park for the baseball season.

Desmond sent a letter to Newsom's office asking for the governor to allow limited attendance in time for the San Diego Padres opening day, April 1.

"Many other cities and teams have changed the way they operate to keep their fans safe, by limiting areas where they can congregate and making

masks mandatory,'' Desmond wrote. ``I'm confident the San Diego Padres organization will do the same....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020