Biden inaugurations didn't bring happiness

I never expected that the Fallbrook Village News would become a welcome source of honest commentary on our government “leaders,” but it has. Publisher Julie Reeder’s no-nonsense way of explaining things – and her evidently not being too concerned with upsetting the easily triggered types – is commendable.

A recent letter to the Village News, from a person of that persuasion, demonstrated that these are not happy people. There is no jubilation among them at Biden’s being sworn-in as president. The L.A. Times, for example, can’t shake off their Trump derangement. Every day it...