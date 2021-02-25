Legislative updates for 2021

COVID relief legislation

I have recently co-written multiple legislative measures aimed at assisting California workers, business owners, parents and students‚ as well as placing some checks on Gov. Gavin Newsom's state of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of these measures, Assembly Bill 54, would prohibit state agencies from revoking a business license for non-compliance with shutdown orders without first proving the business was a cause of widespread COVID-19 transmission.

Senate Bill 74 would create a grant program for small businesses and nonprofits that hav...