Youth sports hero grew up in Fallbrook

Being up in years and having a spouse with compromised immune issues, I’ve been mostly at home with cabin fever. However, being a former lacrosse coach, I was really looking forward to February when I usually get to see college games on TV. This past Saturday (Feb. 20) was especially rewarding.

The news that youth sports was going to be permitted again, having been cancelled for a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, brought this day into perspective.

In 2006, my college teammate, Chas Mudie and I started the Fallbrook Warrior Youth Lacrosse program. Many wonderful youngsters have come th...