Base construction projects mean better facilities for warfighters

Lt. j.g. Alex Acosta, a construction manager with Camp Pendleton Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, poses on the 26 Area Fire Station construction site aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11. The 15,285 square foot building will include administrative spaces, living quarters, changing areas, showers, laundry rooms, training facilities, storage spaces, a fitness room, kitchen facilities, a covered patio, maintenance areas, storage areas, and more room for fire trucks.

CAMP PENDLETON – The past year has been one of operational and cosmetic upgrades for facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. Base patrons are no strangers to construction projects that often change the flow of traffic and road access during their commute. Some might wonder what the end goal of these projects are, and the answer to this lies in our mission to support the warfighter.

On Jan. 22, 2021, U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, toured three major construction projects currently under...