Parolee jailed for allegedly trying to drown, bury wife at Coronado Beach
Last updated 2/25/2021 at 1:30pm
SAN DIEGO - A 23-year-old parolee was back behind bars today for allegedly attacking his wife during an argument at Coronado Beach, beating
her and attempting to throw her into the ocean and bury her alive in the sand.
The woman made a 911 call shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to report that her husband, Jose Luis Mares III of Moreno Valley, had just tried to kill
her, according to the Coronado Police Department.
Officers arrived to find Mares gone and his injured wife on a sidewalk in the 900 block of Ocean Boulevard. Medics took her to a San Diego
hospital for treatment of serious tr...
