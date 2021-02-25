Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lance Cpl. Angela Wilcox
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton 

Pendleton Marine saves drowning couple

 
Last updated 3/1/2021 at 5:18pm

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jordan Perez

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jordan Perez, a combat engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a photo in the 21 Area of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 19, 2021. Perez was awarded a challenge coin for saving a couple after their kayak flipped over in the 21 Area Boat Basin. Perez is a native of Antioch, California.

CAMP PENDLETON – A young Marine was recognized for actions taken on Feb. 15 when he saved the lives of two civilian kayakers at the 21 Area Boat Basin.

Cpl. Jordan Perez, a combat engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, was present when a married couple was calling for help from the water. The boat basin, surrounded by large, sharp boulders, produced unforgiving waves that day that flipped their kayak.

Through these waves, Perez estimated that he had to swim 250 meters to reach the kayakers and bring them to shore – a feat that may have proven impossibl...



