Lynas takes first in high school debut

Avery Lynas began her high school athletic career by finishing first in the cross-country dual meet Friday, Feb. 12, at Fallbrook High School.

Lynas had a time of 14 minutes 3.8 seconds on the 2-mile course to win the individual portion of the race.

“It was great. It was a really fun race. It was nice to have a race because it’s been so long,” Lynas said.

The coronavirus outbreak postponed the start of the 2020-2021 cross-country season, which normally begins in late August. Lynas was on the Sullivan Middle School cross-country team in 2019, and her last scholastic race was in Octo...