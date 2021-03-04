Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Deming earns honor roll distinction from the University of Kansas

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/3/2021 at Noon



LAWRENCE, Kan. – More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester, including Julia Deming from Fallbrook in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of architecture and design, business, education, engineering, health professions, journalism and mass communications, music, nursing, pharmacy and social welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Submitted by the University of Kansas.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 03/04/2021 23:34