FWC to learn about military baby showers

FALLBROOK – The next Fallbrook Woman’s Club meeting will be held Tuesday, March 9, at 11 a.m. There is a business agenda and a guest speaker, Courtney Hilborn. She is vice president of “Operation Showers of Appreciation.”

The organization hosts large scale baby showers for military families expecting a baby. It is a 100% volunteer, donation-based organization. OSOA has other programs to assist military families as well. Join us at the general meeting to hear from Hilborn and OSOA’s work.

FWC member meetings are monthly, on the second Tuesday of each month. FWC invites community members to join the meetings as a guest or new member. Those in the community who are not a member but are interested in attending this meeting, can email the club for logon information at [email protected].

For members, FWC president Roxanne Clouse will send an email with login information. For those who are members and need to learn how to use Zoom, there are other members that can provide instruction. Contact the club for more information.

The Fallbrook Woman’s Club is complying with the governor’s mandate, as well as the California Federation of Women’s Clubs, by not holding regular in-person meetings. Meetings are held via Zoom instead.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.