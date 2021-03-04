Quilt guild offers scholarship

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a graduating high school senior living in this area. Applicants must be planning on attending an accredited university or college during the 2021-2022 school year. Disbursement to the funds will be made directly to the college/university after proof of enrollment has been submitted to a guild representative.

The short application can be found on the guild’s website: http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com by clicking on the link labeled philanthropy, and then scholarship. Applications must be received by March 10 and must be submitted via electronic mail to [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Quilt Guild.