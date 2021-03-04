Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group hosts 2021 photo contest

TEMECULA – The Sierra Club’s motto is to “Explore, Enjoy and Protect” planet Earth. Help the Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group celebrate 2021 Earth Day by attending the Earth Day virtual fair Thursday, April 22, with photos that express the motto.

The photo submissions will be divided by age group/grade bracket with elementary school submissions for kindergarten through fifth grade, middle/high school submissions for grades 6-12 and the adult category for people 18 or older.

Categories include “Landscape” with mountain ranges, sunsets and more; “Creatures of the Wilderness” for animals, reptiles, insects and such, and “Plants” with flowers, bushes, trees and more.

Guidelines for submissions

Contestants may submit two photos for each category. Photos must be submitted electronically. Each photo should be in JPEG format with at least 1 megabyte file size.

First and second place winners will be chosen for each category; “Best of Show” can be any category. Photos will be judged on composition and how they represent the club’s motto. Priority will be given to photos taken in the Southern California area.

Submit all photo entries by Thursday, April 1, to [email protected].

When emailing, use the subject line “YOUR NAME and 2021 Earth Day Photo Contest.” Each photo should include in the email: Photographer’s name, age group, email address, phone number, physical address and category.

Winners will be announced at the 2021 Earth Day virtual fair. Winners will also be notified by email. Judges will be Sierra Club members Caren Hanson and Keri King, plus professional photographer Mark Gervase.

Prizes will be as follows for each of the three categories:

Best of show (any category) – $100

Elementary School – First place, $20 and Second place, $10

Middle/High School – First place, $40 and Second place, $25

Adults – First place, $50 and Second place, $35

Submitted by The Sierra Club Santa Margarita Group.