Sit back and relax with a luxury picnic in Temecula Valley

Phillip White, 21, started his new business, which delivers a personalized luxury picnic including environment and food, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"My parents are both entrepreneurs, so that kind of is what sparked the whole thought process, just figuring out some kind of business I could do for myself," White said. "Watching them do their thing, it kind of just made me realize I want to be self-employed as well, so I was trying to think of something that would be beneficial to the community but still would be something easy I could do on my own."

White came across the original picnic idea through Tik Tok.

"I had looked around for all the material and just got a good understanding of what I wanted to do as far as the picnics go, just the different themes and the looks, and then from there just thinking about how it would make people feel," White said. "Me personally, I'm very emotional, so I was trying to think of something that would make people feel good during these hard times and during COVID."

The business officially opened Feb. 1.

"All of my picnics that I do are unique to the individual's wants or what they're trying to accomplish as far as the feeling they're trying to get to whoever they're doing it for," White said.

The reasons can range from birthdays, anniversaries or dates, just to name a few.

"Pretty much just any type of event where you're trying to make somebody feel special but you don't want to do the basic take you on a date, take you to a restaurant, type thing," White said.

Besides their recent Valentine's Day theme, there are currently two other themes to choose from: boho and Moroccan.

"I have an all-white carpet that I lay down for them, I went to L.A. to go find it (for the boho option)," White said. "The Moroccan one, that one was a little harder because all the pieces are authentic Moroccan: dishware and tapestry and carpets, so I had to get them all flown in from actual Morocco to get those – the tea set, the red carpet, the pillow cases."

For the Moroccan style, White said that that choice is the high-end option.

"We have all gold tea ware because the Morocco one is like a tea party, and the boho is probably your more standard pick," he said.

White said the picnics can be set up at any location of the individual's choice, as long as it is within 30 miles of Temecula Valley.

"We do beaches; (or, if they want to have it) at their house," White said. "We do wineries too. We're trying to work right now to get partnerships with some of the wineries, but because of COVID a lot of their outdoor areas are closed, but eventually we're going to have some picnics at the wineries as well."

They also recommended the Temecula Duck Pond and Harveston Lake as possible location ideas.

White said everything is sanitized and cleaned 24 hours beforehand.

"Just paying attention to the specks on the glass, making sure that we have extra wipes on standby for our clients in case they just want to extra wipe it down, we Saran Wrap all the things people touch, so the plates, the forks, the cups, any type of glassware, and we ask them if they want to unwrap it or we'll do it for them," White said.

There's no prep work on the guest's end, he said. They get to show up and enjoy the picnic.

Village News/Courtesy photo Luxury Picnic of Temecula Valley offers a boho-style picnic theme.

"Once I get the order in for whichever picnic they choose, I do the whole prep work for it so I'm setting up the plates, making sure I have all the napkins folded, and then I load them into my car an hour, hour and a half before just depending on how far away it is. I'll go there, and I'll set up the whole picnic," White said. "I make sure they know that everything was sanitized and cleaned and disinfected, so they can feel comfortable about being there. Then after the hour and a half is over, I'll go back and then I'll just, everything that they touch that's not glass that I can't wash, I clean up everything and then they can go after."

For anyone who's looking to get out of the house and do something special, White recommended a picnic.

"(It's a) good way to get the family out of the house and just help people create still happy, memorable experiences even though there's not a lot of stuff going on right now," White said.

For more information on packages, pricing and add-ons regarding Luxury Picnic of Temecula Valley, visit https://www.luxurypicnictv.com / or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LuxuryPicnicTV .

Lexington Howe can be reached by email at [email protected]