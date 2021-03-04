Learn to cope with your emotions about cancer

Each person's response to breast cancer is different. It is hard to hear the words, "you have cancer," "your biopsy report came back positive."

You may not believe it or accept it. You may think "they" got it wrong. You might feel numb, frightened, sad or worried. As you learn more about your cancer and treatment options, this numbness may lessen. You may find yourself in a confusion mode and trying to cope with all different emotions. Initially, it is common to feel overwhelmed, shock, anger, sadness, fear, denial and in a few cases, hopeful. You may feel all of them or some of them at different times. All of these responses to diagnosis are normal and reasonable. Be patient with yourself. This gentleness is an important part of coping. There is no right or wrong way to respond emotionally. Finding ways to address your feelings and get the support you need is important. Don't always believe what you think. Get the facts. Share your thoughts with your healthcare team. They can answer your questions and address your concerns. Feelings of sadness and worry are normal. Everyone copes differently. But if you have intense feelings of depression or anxiety, sleep disorders or memory changes, seek help from a provider as soon as possible.

Ask questions while going through each step of treatment. Have your provider go through your pathology report with you as it will determine your treatment plan. Find a support team. Bring someone with you to each doctor appointment. You may need a second pair of ears. Write down your questions and the answers or have someone else do that for you. Getting the information you need when you need it may help you feel stronger and more confident.

Every woman has her own thoughts and feelings about what her breasts means to her. Your treatment decisions may not be easy ones. So many unknowns and thoughts can be scary. You have choices. Believe in yourself, and you will make the right decision for you based on the information you have right now. It will take time to adjust to changes in your body and how you feel about yourself. Be gentle and kind to yourself.

Find ways to help yourself cope and improve your mood. Create time for yourself. You may want to write your thoughts down. Write about what's happening now and what you see for your future. You may want to talk or express your feelings to a loved one, a friend or a healthcare provider.

Going to a support group or self-help group may be helpful. They are many breast cancer helplines available that may be specific to your cancer or needs. Explore these options. Music, art, cooking, crafts and outside activities such as gardening or going for a walk can also help manage and express your feelings.

Learn ways to quiet your body and mind. Meditation, guided imagery, reiki, qigong, tai chi or yoga may be just what your body and mind may need. Your spiritual or religious practice may aid in your comfort and guidance.

Take care of your physical health. Make dietary changes if you feel it may help. Eat nutritious foods. Get enough sleep. Take a short rest during the day if possible. Exercise to improve your mood, decrease anxiety and depression, help maintain a healthy weight, strengthen bones and help you feel physically strong.

Your feelings about breast cancer are your own; how you choose to move forward is also personal. It is reasonable for breast cancer to continue to impact your emotions on occasion. How you deal with it is up to you. Find what works best for you.