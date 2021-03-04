Numbers of COVID-19 patients at local hospitals continue steep declines

As has been the story for weeks now, coronavirus hospitalizations are continuing an extreme decline from the heights of the brutal third wave of the pandemic as vaccines continue to roll out to more and more members of the public.

Those with COVID-19 are making up a much smaller share of patients in local hospitals these days – data released on Feb. 21 by the HHS department showed 21% of patients at Temecula Valley Hospital were coronavirus-positive in the week before the report, as well as 17% at Southwest Healthcare System (which includes Inland Valley and Rancho Springs medical centers...